Italy heading towards first major heatwave

The African anticyclone Scipio is set to push temperatures up to 37-39 degrees C in the shade across Italy and as far up as 40 degrees in the inland parts of Sardinia and Sicily, forecasters warned.



Scipio’s torrid wave will sweep aside the cooler and breezier conditions Italians enjoyed over the weekend as the previous heatwave eased, said Antonio Sano’, director and founder of the website https://www.ilmeteo.it/.



From Wednesday on Scipo will spread its blistering heat from the centre and the south of Italy to the Po Valley, bringing sticky and steamy afa with it, said Sanò.

Via ANSA