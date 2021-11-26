Italy imposes entry ban on southern African states

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Nov 26 (Reuters) – Italy on Friday imposed an entry ban on people who have visited a group of southern African states, including South Africa, in the last 14 days, due to the spread of a new COVID-19 variant there.

Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza signed an executive order banning entry from South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in last 14 days, a statement said.

“Our scientists are studying the new B.1.1.529 variant. In the meantime, we will adopt the greatest possible caution,” Speranza said.

(Reporting by Angelo Amante, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

Photo – Health workers collect swabs and conduct tests on passengers for coronavirus COVID-19 at the Capodichino airport in Naples, Italy. EPA-EFE/CESARE ABBATE