Italy learned with “astonishment” of German funding to migrant charities

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has written to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz telling him she learned with “astonishment” of a German government initiative to finance migrant charity groups operating in the Mediterranean.

“I have learned with astonishment that your administration – without coordinating with the Italian government – has allegedly decided to support with substantial funds non-governmental organisations engaged in the reception of irregular migrants on Italian territory and in rescues in the Mediterranean Sea,” the letter, seen by Reuters, said.

The letter is dated Sept. 23.

A spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Friday Berlin was implementing a parliamentary financial support programme for both civilian sea rescue and projects on land, and had completed the review of two applications.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group