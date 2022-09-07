Italy may cut heating temperature further in case of gas “catastrophe” – minister to paper

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Italy could consider lowering the heating temperature in industrial and residential buildings by 2 degrees Celsius in case of a “catastrophe” over Russian gas flows, the minister for ecological transition told Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Rome currently plans to drop the temperature by 1 degree Celsius to reduce consumption.

Roberto Cingolani added the government could also cut the duration of the central heating by a month instead of the two weeks it is planning now.

(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)