Italy may cut heating temperature further in case of gas “catastrophe” – minister to paper
MILAN, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Italy could consider lowering the heating temperature in industrial and residential buildings by 2 degrees Celsius in case of a “catastrophe” over Russian gas flows, the minister for ecological transition told Corriere della Sera in an interview.
Rome currently plans to drop the temperature by 1 degree Celsius to reduce consumption.
Roberto Cingolani added the government could also cut the duration of the central heating by a month instead of the two weeks it is planning now.
(Reporting by Francesca Piscioneri; editing by Cristina Carlevaro)