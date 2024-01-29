Italy mourns the death of veteran actress Sandra Milo

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian actress Sandra Milo has aged 90, her family said on Monday.

The star, immortalised by Federico Fellini in 8½ and Juliet of the Spirits, reportedly passed away in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

Milo, whose real name was Salvatrice Elena Greco, was one of the most popular actresses of Italian cinema. She was not just an actress but also a singer, television personality, and author.

In 2021 she received the David di Donatello career achievement award, Italy’s Oscar.

Milo had a vibrant personal life with four marriages and had three children.

Via ANSA

