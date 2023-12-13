Italy opposes new EU fishing opportunities regulation

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy voted against a new European agreement on fishing opportunities in the Atlantic, the North Sea, and in the Mediterranean and the Black Sea, sources told ANSA.

The agreement on the 2024 Fishing Opportunities Regulation, reached by EU fisheries ministers in Brussels, includes a reduction in the maximum catch limit for shrimp and in the number of days at sea for trawlers operating in the western Mediterranean.

“For the Mediterranean, we have agreed to continue implementing the multi-year management plans,” said Fisheries Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevicius.

“The ministers have therefore decided to continue to reduce fishing efforts by 9.5 per cent for bottom trawling and to further reduce catch limits for deep-water shrimp,” he added.

Shrimp catch limits have been reduced by 3% rather than by 7% as proposed by the Commission.

“The agreement extends the compensation mechanism introduced in 2022, guaranteeing between 4.5% and 6% more fishing days for trawlers depending on how many additional conservation measures are applied by member states,” said Sinkevicius.

Via ANSA

