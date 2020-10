Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Italian state has planted its investment flag in another important industry. Local payments group Nexi’s all-share deal to buy state-controlled Sia will create a 15 billion euro domestic champion ready to expand abroad. Sovereign wealth fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, which will own 25% of the combined group, appears to be trading value for future board influence.

View and Download your free edition of CD Pro here:

Like this: Like Loading...