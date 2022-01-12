Italy prepares to commemorate the 10th anniversary of Costa Concordia disaster

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Costa Concordia cruise ship listing off the island of Giglio, northern Italy, early 14 January 2012, after she ran aground in the early hours .

The 13 January 2022 will mark the tenth anniversary of the disaster when the Concordia hit a reef and partly capsized on 13 January 2012, after being steered dangerously close to Giglio.

Thirty-two of the 4,229 people onboard were killed. A court in Grosetto sentenced the ship’s captain Schettino to 16 years in prison for multiple counts of manslaughter, causing a maritime accident, and abandoning ship.

Via EPA-EFE/GIGLIONEWS