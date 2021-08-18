Italy puts pressure on Ryanair over surcharges for minors and disabled associates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s civil aviation authority ENAC warned Ryanair it could fine the budget carrier if it charges extra fees for seats assigned to adults accompanying minors and disabled people.

With the summer holiday season at its peak in Italy, ENAC has urged all airlines operating in Italy to cancel seat surcharge for certain passengers.

On Tuesday, the authority said that preliminary checks showed Ryanair had not yet adapted its IT and operating systems to ensure that a supplement is not charged when booking seats next to underage passengers or people with disabilities.

“(Ryanair’s) behaviour is based solely on the carrier’s profit and does not protect passengers’ rights or comply with safety rules,” said ENAC President Pierluigi Di Palma.

The authority added it is ready to impose a 35,000 euro penalty on Ryanair and is also considering filing a legal complaint against the Irish carrier, it said.

A Ryanair spokesperson declined to comment on the issue.

Italy was Ryanair’s biggest market in terms of revenue in the fiscal year ended on March 31.

Photo: EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH