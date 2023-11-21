Italy reach Euro 2024 after tense 0-0 draw with Ukraine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy qualified for Euro 2024 after drawing 0-0 against Ukraine in their final Group C qualifier on Monday although the Ukrainians can still secure a spot through the playoffs.

European champions Italy finished second, level on 14 points with third-placed Ukraine but with a better head-to-head record after a tense affair that could have gone either way.

The Italians ended six points behind England, who had sealed qualification after beating Italy 3-1 at Wembley in October.

Ukraine, who have never beaten Italy, had strong claims for a penalty after Bryan Cristante’s clumsy challenge on Mykhailo Mudryk in stoppage time but nothing was given.

They can still book a spot at a fourth consecutive European Championship via the playoffs in March. The playoff draw will take place on Thursday in Nyon.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group