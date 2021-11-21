Italy receives 64 expressions of interest for offshore wind farms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy announced it had received 64 expressions of interest to build offshore wind farms following a tender launched by the ecology transition ministry.

Italy is keen to boost the development of offshore renewable energy plants to help reach climate goals at a time when concern over damage to the landscape is slowing down the permitting of onshore facilities.

In a statement, the ministry said a first round of talks with companies and developers would be followed by meetings to look into the option of having more plants in the same coastal areas.

It said many of the projects proposed were off the islands of Sicily and Sardinia and along the Adriatic coast. The groups that had to date answered the tender included ERG, Eni, Saipem, EDF-owned Edison and Fincantieri