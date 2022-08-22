Italy registers surge in extreme weather events

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Extreme weather events linked to the climate crisis have surged in Italy, with 132 in the last six months, the highest average figure in the last decade, environmental group Legambiente said.

It said “Italy is ever more subject to extreme climate events” because of human-caused climate change.

Legambiente said in its latest Climate City Observatory report that from 2010 up to July 2022 there had been 1,318 extreme weather events in Italy.

It said the most significant impacts had been in 710 Italian municipalities.

In these years, it said, there had been 516 floodings due to intense rain, 367 cases of damage cause by tornadoes, 157 cases of damage caused by rain to infrastructure, 123 cases of rivers breaking their banks with consequent damage to the countryside and crops, 63 cases of hail damage, 55 cases of prolonged drought, 55 landslides after intense rain, 22 cases of damage to the historic heritage, and 17 cases of extreme temperatures in cities or in wider heat waves.

It said the climate crisis was being “incomprehensibly under-estimated” in the current campaign for the September 25 general election in Italy.

In 2022, extreme climate events had reached the level of “code red”, it said.

“Those who are bidding to govern the country for the next five years should explain what solutions they want to implement to tackle the climate crisis, one of the principal planetary emergencies that is risking bringing the entire planet to its knees”.

Thursday saw a wave of storms in northern Italy that killed two people in Tuscany.

File Photo – Vehicles drive slowly on a flooded street in Turin, Italy. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO

Via ANSA