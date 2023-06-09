Italy says it can’t approve ESM treaty without deal on new EU budget rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, June 9 (Reuters) – Italy is unwilling to ratify the reform of the euro zone bailout fund without first knowing how European budget rules will change, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday.

Italy is the only country that is dragging its feet over the approval of the treaty that reforms the so-called European Stability Mechanism (ESM).

In addition, Rome is pushing for more flexibility over the way investments are considered under new budget rules being drawn up for the bloc.

“There is no point in ratifying the ESM treaty when you do not know what the new Stability and Growth Pact rules foresee,” Meloni said at an event in southern Italy.

