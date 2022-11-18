Italy set for more rain in next 10 days than rest of year

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy is set to get more rain over the next 10 days than it has in the rest of the year so far, Italian meteorological official Lorenzo Tedici warned on his http://www.iLMeteo.it website.

Temperatures will fall to seasonal averages after the recent warm spell, and there will be a possible worsening of conditions at the start of next week, he said.

“It’s an exceptional weather picture which we had not seen in 2022, with so many days of rain and possible phenomena persisting for a long time in the same zones,” said Tedici.

“The weather picture for the next 10 days is decidedly autumnal with some intense phenomena and a risk of flooding in many parts,” he said.

“A very deep and very dangerous cyclone will form over the country in the next few days and there will be a high risk of flooding in Tyrrhenian areas on Tuesday November 22.

“But temperatures will once again become milder than seasonal averages after the 120-day period of rain, gales, storms and floods”.

Via ANSA/ IlMeteo

