Italy, Spain and Poland to get EU SURE funds first

Italy, Spain and Poland will be the first EU countries to get SURE jobs funding for the COVID emergency, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

“We are doing all we can to save jobs,” she said. “With SURE we are supporting the temporary employment support schemes up to 100 billion euros.



“The first countries to receive the support will be Italy, Spain and Poland. They have been hit hard by the crisis. The money will arrive quickly. We are with you”, said Von Der Leyen.

