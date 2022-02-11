Italy takes another step towards normality

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Italy takes a big step towards normality on Friday following an improvement in COVID-19 contagion figures, with the end of the obligation to wear facemasks outdoors and the reopening of the nation’s night clubs.



People are still obliged to wear facemasks in enclosed public spaces and in outdoor areas where crowds of people can form.

The nation’s night clubs, meanwhile, have been allowed to reopen, but only at 50% capacity for the moment.



Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Thursday that Italy’s COVID-19 restrictions are set to be eased further next month, while stressing that the return to normality will be a gradual process.

Costa told RAI television that he could envisage a “softening” of the requirements related to the ‘Super Green Pass’, a health certificate that shows a person is vaccinated for the coronavirus or has recovered from it.



The pass is currently necessary to do almost all leisure, cultural or sporting activities in Italy and is obligatory for over-50s.

The undersecretary said he did not see the COVID-19 state of emergency, which is set to end on March 31, being extended.



He added that he expects Italy’s soccer stadiums to be able to be full to 100% capacity by the end of the season after government raised the limit from 50% to 75%.

Photo – A woman wearing a protective mask walks next to an inscription painted on the wall of a building reading in Italian ‘normality’, in Genoa, Italy. EPA-EFE/LUCA ZENNARO

Via ANSA