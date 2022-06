Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy will end a requirement to wear COVID-19 facemasks indoors on June 15, Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa told Rai State radio Wednesday.

“From June 15 I believe we will remove the last restrictive measures still in force,” Costa told Radio1.

“I’m referring to the use of facemasks in indoor locations.

“I think there are the conditions to do this”.

Via ANSA