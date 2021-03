Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy will be introducing a five-day quarantine period for all travelers arriving from EU Member States, including Malta, according to sources in the Ministry of Health quoted by Euronews.

People travelling into the country will be required to take a coronavirus test before leaving their country of origin and another one at the end of the quarantine period.

These measures reflect travel conditions already in place for persons reaching Italy from outside the EU.

