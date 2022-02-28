Comuniq.EU, Coronavirus

Italy to receive first 21 billion euros from EU Covid-19 fund – Von der Leyen

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the “Next Generation EU” fund to help states compensate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.

Once you're here...