PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) – Italy will receive a first payment of 21 billion euros ($23.53 billion) from the “Next Generation EU” fund to help states compensate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, EU Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday.
Italy to receive first 21 billion euros from EU Covid-19 fund – Von der Leyen
