Italy urges Libya, Tunisia to establish control room for immigrants’ voluntary return

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi stressed the need to take measures to implement and strengthen voluntary returns of illegal immigrants to their countries of origin with the help of Libya and Tunisia, urging them to establish a joint control room to monitor activities.

The remarks came during Piantedosi’s meeting with the Interior Minister-designate of the Government of National Unity, Emad Al-Trabelsi, and his Tunisian counterpart. Kamal Feki, as Rome hosted a tripartite meeting to find urgent solutions to illegal immigration, and to return immigrants voluntarily to their countries.

According to the Italian Nova News Agency, Piantidosi thanked his counterparts for their continued commitment to preventing illegal immigration, and noted that immigration was an emergency of concern to the entire European Union, and that cooperation must be strengthened on that matter.

He said that the main goal was to target human traffickers through joint commitment, strengthening the exchange of information and investigations on immigration flows, in addition to combating human trafficking operations.

Piantedosi considered his meeting with the Libyan and Tunisian ministers as one that stemmed from the common will in their last meeting in Palermo, and the first date to start an organized dialogue in an innovative form.

“Our three countries stand at the forefront of managing transnational challenges, which are of crucial importance for the stability of the Mediterranean region.” Piantedosi added.

Meanwhile, Al-Trabelsi requested the provision of training and logistical needs for the Anti-Illegal Immigration Authority, the Border Guard Authority, and the Coast Guard, to enable them to perform their duties, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

Photo: Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. EPA-EFE/GIUSEPPE LAMI

Via The Libya Observer

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group