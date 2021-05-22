Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Maneskin has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam with the track Zitti E Buoni. the third time Italy wins Eurovision – Last time was 31 years ago at Eurovision Song Contest 1990 with Insieme.

Maneskin scored 524 points after a significant vote from the public.

France came second, with Switzerland third.

Malta finished in the 7th place. Malta’s chances got the definite blow, after the public’s vote, where she only earned 47 points.

Iceland’s Dadi Freyr came in fourth.

Significantly, the UK got no votes from the jury and the public.

Prior to the vote by the General Public through tele-voting, thanks to to jury voting, Switzerland was first, followed by France and Malta. Italy was in the fourth place.

