Italy’s 5-Star online ballot to be held after Draghi draws up government agenda: leader to paper

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s 5-Star Movement will hold an online ballot of its members to decide whether to back a Mario Draghi government only after the Prime Minister designate will draw up an agenda, the group’s leader Vito Crimi said on Wednesday.

“Saying ‘yes’ or ‘no’ to Draghi would be too simplistic… We news to vote a programme, and we are going to wait for Draghi to meet the unions and Italy’s business lobby,” Crimi told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview.

Crimi added that the movement would not take part in a government led by the former European Central Bank chief “at all costs” but that it had been reassured by Draghi on key policies.

He denied that the 5-Star movement would split over the choice of joining Draghi’s government.

(Francesca Piscioneri, editing by Giulia Segreti)

CorporateDispatchPRO – Beyond Headlines About CDEIU – Intelligence you can trust. Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first

Like this: Like Loading...