Italy’s 5-Star will not back a govt led by Draghi – senior politician

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Feb 2 (Reuters) – Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, the largest group in parliament, will not back a new government led by former ECB president Mario Draghi, a senior party source told Reuters on Tuesday, declining to be named.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned the former European Central Bank chief for talks on Wednesday and looks certain to ask him to form a government of national unity to tackle the coronavirus and economic crises.

Mattarella said he hoped the new administration would have broad parliamentary backing. (Reporting by Gavin Jones, writing by Angelo Amante, editing by Crispian Balmer)

Like this: Like Loading...