Italy’s ambassador to Australia dies in fall from balcony

The Italian ambassador to Australia has died after falling from a balcony in her home town in Foligno in the Umbria region.

According to reports, Ambassador Francesca Tardioli, 56, was found dead outside her house after apparently falling from the third floor. The incident is being investigated by the police in Italy.

The embassy and Italy’s foreign affairs ministry mourned her on social media.

Con infinita tristezza, la Farnesina piange la scomparsa di Francesca Tardioli, Ambasciatrice d’Italia a Canberra, e si unisce al dolore dei suoi cari. La ricorderemo con affetto per le sue ammirevoli qualità professionali e umane: una grande diplomatica e servitrice dello Stato. pic.twitter.com/6TEAeN4lgV — Farnesina 🇮🇹 (@ItalyMFA) February 20, 2022

‘’It is with profound sorrow that we weep for the loss of Francesca Tardioli and join the family’s grief. She was a great diplomat and servant of the State,’’ said the Italy’s foreign ministry on Twitter.

“She allegedly lost her balance while leaning over her balcony,’’ Italian news agency AGI reported.

Tardioli, who held the position of ambassador since September 2019 and was fluent in English and French and had a good knowledge of German and Spanish. She joined the Italian National Diplomatic Service in 1991.

Photo – Francesca Tardioli courtesy of Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

