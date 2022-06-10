Italy’s COVID-19 incidence on the rise again

Reading Time: < 1 minute

After several weeks of falls, Italy’s COVID-19 incidence was on the rise again in the June 3-9 period, with 222 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, the weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said on Friday.

That was up from an incidence of 207 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants in the May 27-June 2 period.

The report said the incidence had risen in 12 regions (Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Liguria, Marche, Piedmont, Sardinia, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto) and two autonomous provinces (Trento and Bolzano).

Italy’s Rt transmission number, however, stayed on a downward trend, dropping to 0.75 in the May 18-31 period, down from 0.82 in last week’s report.

An Rt above 1 indicates that the epidemic is in a phase of expansion.

The report said the proportion of Italy’s intensive-care places taken up by COVID sufferers was 2% on June 9, down from 2.3% on June 2.

It said the proportion of ordinary-ward beds occupied by coronavirus patients was 6.6%, compared to 7.1% the previous week.

Via ANSA