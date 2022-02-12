Italy’s Draghi says has no plans to reshuffle cabinet or form own party

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi ruled out on Friday forming his own political party and also said he had no intention of reshuffling his cabinet.

Speaking at a news conference, Draghi said he was struck by how many politicians were putting forward his name for various international posts.

“If by chance I decide to carry on working after this experience, probably I will find a job myself,” he said.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Photo – Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO/LAPRESSE / POOL