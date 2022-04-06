UPDATED: Italy’s Ecology Transition Ministry shuts down IT systems due to threat

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s Ecology Transition Ministry has had to shut down all its IT systems due to external threats, Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Wednesday.

Asked if the ministry had come under a cyber attack by Russian hackers, Cingolani said it was impossible to say at the moment.

“We have had to suspend the functioning of all the ministry’s IT systems to be on the safe side,” Cingolani said, speaking on Italian radio.

He said the relevant authorities were looking into the matter.

After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, many western governments have raised the level of alarm over possible cyber attacks on IT systems and infrastructure.