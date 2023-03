Reading Time: < 1 minute

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) – Italy’s energy authority Arera sees a fall in consumers’ electricity bills of more than 20% in the second quarter of the year, its president Stefano Besseghini said on Thursday.

Gas bills will also fall slightly in March, Besseghini told reporters on the margins of a conference in Milan.

