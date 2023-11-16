Italy’s Friday’s transport strike reduced to 4 hours

Reading Time: < 1 minute

CGIL trade union general secretary Maurizio Landini said he and UIL general secretary Pierpaolo Bombardieri had decided to reduce a transport strike which is part of a 24-hour general strike Friday to just four hours out of a sense of responsibility to workers who might face penalties for arriving at work late.

For the transport sector, Landini said, the strike on Friday is reduced from 8 to 4 hours, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., also as a consequence of Transport Minister Matteo Salvini’s injunctions against the stoppage. “There is another more reason to confirm the mobilisation and strikes,” Landini said, referring to the deputy premier’s injunctions.

“At the same time, since we are responsible people and we take into account the injunctions, we take note of this and the strike in the transport sector will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” he said, so that “we can protect the workers, otherwise exposed to economic and criminal sanctions”.

Via ANSA

