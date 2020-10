Reading Time: < 1 minute

“It has already been decided that Juve-Napoli will not be played”. This was stated by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.

“We talk too much about football, I say this with respect for a component of the country’s economy – he specified -.

The important things at the moment, however, are other: it is the work of hospitals and health professionals and attention to our schools. which are a fundamental starting point for the country.

A little less football and a little more school “, he said.

