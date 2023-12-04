Italy’s iconic Vespa has a brand value of over 1 billion

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s iconic Vespa has a brand value of 1.079 billion euro, Interbrand said on Monday.

This is 19% up on the previous brand valuation of 906 million euro carried out by the leading brand consultancy for 2021.

“The term ‘iconic’ is overused, but there’s really no other way to define this brand,” said Manfredi Ricca, Interbrand’s Global Chief Strategy Officer.

“Vespa is a heritage brand, and yet it is constantly evolving; it’s deeply Italian, and yet globally loved; it’s premium, and yet inclusive,” he added.

The Piaggio Group’s two-wheeler that featured in the classic 1953 film Roman Holiday starring Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck is a brand that is “desired and in demand, but (it) also shows that it can conquer new arenas beyond the boundaries of mobility,” said Ricca.

