Italy’s mafias using less violence, more ‘silent infiltration’ says report, Malta among countries where they have established solid base

Italy’s mafia organizations are increasingly changing the way they operate, using less violence and more “silent infiltration” of the economy by working in synch with white-collar workers, according to the latest report to parliament by the Antimafia Investigative Directorate (DIA).

The report added that Sicily’s Cosa Nostra, Campania’s Camorra and the Calabria-based ‘Ndrangheta syndicate were taking advantage of the COVID-19 emergency.

“The tendency to infiltrate the healthy social and economic fabric in a widespread way,” has increased during the pandemic, the report said.

The report also indicates the the consolidation of affiliated groups to Italy’s mafia organizations in all Italian regions and also in various European countries (Spain, France, United Kingdom, Belgium, Holland, Germany, Austria, Slovak Republic, Romania and Malta), as well as in Australia, the United States and Canada with the frequent involvement in illicit affairs of women and minors was also highlighted.

