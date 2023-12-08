UPDATED: Italy’s Mario Draghi not interested in EU commission presidency role

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Former Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is not interested in becoming president of the European Commission, a source close to Draghi said on Friday, responding to a newspaper report that he was France’s choice for the role.

Italian daily La Repubblica had earlier reported that French President Emmanuel Macron was lobbying other European leaders to agree on the former European Central Bank (ECB) president Draghi as the next head of the Commission.

The current Commission President, Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, whose mandate expires next year, could become the new NATO secretary general, a role that will come free in the spring, the newspaper added.

However, the source close to Draghi said the 76-year-old did not want the Commission presidency job.

Macron’s office said it had no comment on the report, which cited diplomatic sources in Paris and Brussels.

Draghi was asked by von der Leyen in September to draw up a plan to spur the EU’s economic competitiveness as it faces challenges such as the transition to greener energy.

Draghi led the ECB from 2011 to 2019, helping to steer the euro zone through a sovereign debt crisis. He served as Italian prime minister in 2021-2022.

