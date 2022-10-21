UPDATE – Italy’s Meloni accepts mandate to form new government

Reading Time: 3 minutes

ROME, Oct 21 (Reuters) – Giorgia Meloni has accepted a mandate to form Italy’s next government, a presidential official said on Friday, paving the way for her to become the country’s first woman prime minister.

Meloni, head of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, lead an alliance of conservative parties to victory at a Sept. 25 election.

“Giorgia Meloni has accepted the mandate and has presented her list of ministers,” the presidential official Ugo Zampetti told reporters after Meloni had consulted with President Sergio Mattarella in his palace.

A handout photo made available by the Press Office for the Presidency of the Italian Republic (Quirinale) shows Italian President Sergio Mattarella welcoming Italian designated Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (R) at Quirinale in Rome, Italy, 21 October 2022. Meloni is set to receive a mandate to form a new government from Mattarella, becoming Italy’s first woman premier after FdI spearheaded the coalition’s victory in last month’s general election. EPA-EFE/PAOLO GIANDOTTI

The new government will be formally sworn in on Saturday morning, after which the new government will face confidence votes in both houses of parliament next week.

Italy’s Giorgetti named economy minister, Tajani foreign minister

New Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Friday named Giancarlo Giorgetti of the League party as her economy minister and said the foreign ministry will go to Antonio Tajani from Forza Italia.

Italian designated prime minister Giorgia Meloni addresses the media after a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace on new government formation, in Rome, Italy, 21 October 2022. Brothers of Italy (FdI) leader Giorgia Meloni will be sworn in as premier on 22 October, when her ministers will also be sworn in, after she accepted a mandate from President Sergio Mattarella to form a new government. EPA-EFE/ANGELO CARCONI

Meloni, from the nationalist Brothers of Italy party, read out her list of ministers after being given a mandate to form a government by President Sergio Mattarella.

Among other top cabinet posts, the interior ministry goes to Matteo Piantedosi, a career civil servant with no party affiliation, and the defence ministry goes to Guido Crosetto, one of the founders of Brothers of Italy.

In all, nine ministries were handed out to Brothers of Italy politicians, five each to the League and Forza Italia, with technocrats given a further five cabinet posts.

