The Italian mortality rate was up 21% from July 1-15 due to this summer’s heat waves, the Italian health ministry announced.

This resulted in 733 deaths in the 33 cities subject to monitoring, it said.

In June the rate was 9% up, the ministry said.

The cities with the highest rate rises in the first half of July were Latina (+72%), Bari (+56%), Viterbo (+52%), Cagliari (+51%), and Catanzaro (+48%).

