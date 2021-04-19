Italy’s PM Draghi supports national and European soccer authorities’ defence of national competitions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

ROME, April 19 (Reuters) – Italy’s government supports national and European soccer authorities in their defence of national competitions and sports values, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, after 12 leading clubs announced the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

“The government is closely following the debate around the soccer Super League project and strongly supports the positions of the Italian and European football authorities to preserve national competitions, the meritocratic values and social function of sports,” Draghi said in a statement. (Reporting by Angelo Amante; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...