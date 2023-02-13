Italy’s Poste launches power, gas supply for small customers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Italy’s post office Poste Italiane started on Monday to offer power and gas contracts to retail customers, entering a sector where well-established players such as Enel and Eni’s Plenitude vie with new entrants.

The conglomerate, which already combines banking services with a large insurance business and its traditional parcel and mail delivery, can count on 12,800 branches to market its new Poste Energia offer.

Poste will sell only power generated from renewable sources, the state-controlled company said in a statement, adding that it will offset the carbon emissions deriving from the gas it will sell.

via Reuters

