Italy’s sport glorious summer continues after winning Men’s EuroVolley for seventh time

Inside The Games – Six-time Men’s European Volleyball Confederation EuroVolley champions Italy made it seven after defeating Slovenia in the final in a five-set thriller.

Italy came from 2-1 down in sets to overcome Slovenia in a tense final set, eventually winning 22-25, 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 15-1.

Italy’s Daniele Lavia top scored, with 21 points, accompanied by Alessandro Michieletto with 17.

Slovenia’s top scorer was Alen Pajenk, with 16 points. Simone Giannelli, Italy captain and setter, was named the tournament Most Valuable Player, as Italy earned their 11th EuroVolley medal.

Slovenia, meanwhile, were agonisingly forced to settle for silver, just as they did in 2015 and 2019.

n the bronze-medal match, hosts Poland defeated defending champions Serbia in straight sets.

The 25-22, 25-16, 25-22 triumph was led by Wilfredo León, who top scored on 14 points, with one ace and three blocks.

Opposite Bartosz Kurek added another 11, while Marko Ivović was Serbia’s scoring leader on 10.

Poland’s bronze was their fourth of the European Championships, and their 10th medal in the tournament’s history.

Photo Players of Italy pose with their gold medals and trophy after winning the 2021 Men’s European Volleyball Championship final between Italy and Slovenia in Katowice, Poland, 19 September 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT