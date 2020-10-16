‘It’s more important that we don’t forget the lessons, rather than not forgetting the name’

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Speaking about the Daphne Caruana Galizia award presentation, Matthew Caruana Galizia said that the prise sends a signal that Europe has learned the lesson from her assassination.

“What I want more than my mum not being forgotten, it’s for European society and systems in Europe to change permanently. So, yes it’s really important to ask that this prise carries my mother’s name. But I guess it’s it’s one step towards Europe changing permanently. And that, to me, is more important that we don’t forget the lessons rather than not forgetting just the name,” he said.

Caruana Galizia added that he grew up thinking that what his mum did was normal for a journalist. “It’s what a journalist should do investigate, be persistent, be honest, bring new ground in your reporting and your opinion writing things as they truly are. I never grew up thinking that my mom would be murdered for what she did and then after that, there would be this European prize given in her name, in recognition of her work,” he added.

EPP MEP David Casa said he pushed for the prize because he believes that the European Parliament can do more to ensure the protection of journalists, and that this prize is a small symbol of appreciation towards journalists’ work. He also said he believes the European Parliament should continue to honour Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“I will continue working to provide journalists with better tools, and to ensure their legal rights when faced with abusive practices have to be protected. Our work on this is even more crucial now – after we experienced two murders, Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assasination and of course that of Jan Kuciak and his partner,” Mr Casa said.

