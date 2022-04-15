IVF, Zonqor and femicide legislation will be priorities in first 100 days – PM / Malta News Briefing – Friday 15 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

IVF, Zonqor and femicide legislation will be priorities in first 100 days – PM

Government’s first legislative priorities when parliament re-opens will be the reform of the IVF law, the transfer back to government of land in Żonqor and femicide legislation, Robert Abela said. Addressing journalists on Thursday, the Prime Minister said the IVF reform will be delivered in the first 100 days. During the election campaign. The PM also reiterated an electoral committement that the government will be actively working on the return of the American Univeristy of Malta (AUM) land at Marsaskala’s Żonqor Point, to the public. (Maltatoday)

PN Gozitan councillor to resign from party, claims discrimination

Xgħajra local councillor Doris Borg announced her resignation from the Nationalist Party and said that she will continue to serve as an independent councillor, claiming she had been sidelined during the election campaign. She alleged that she was discriminated against and sidelined during the general election campaign. Borg has served as a PN councillor since 2013 and contested the general election on the PN’s ticket for the second and fourth districts, with Bernice Bonello also contesting on both of those districts and Julie Zahra contesting on the fourth. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

A total of 431 new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, as active cases declined for the second day running. The authorities also reported two deaths among people diagnosed with the virus and 700 recoveries. The active case tally stands at 8412.