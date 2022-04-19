IZI Group’s €30 Million Bond Issue Fully Subscribed

Reading Time: 5 minutes

In less than 3 months the National Lottery of Malta will experience a major transformation, when on 5th July 2022, Maltese-owned National Lottery plc, a fully-owned subsidiary of IZI Group plc, will take on the responsibility of operating the National Lottery of Malta, operating Lotto, Super 5 and other games for the next 10 years.

We met with Mr. Franco De Gabriele, Chief Commercial Officer of IZI Group plc, to better understand what this major development will mean for the Group and how the Group aims at transforming the National Lottery of Malta into a European best practice in the sector.

You have been working for over 2 years to be in a position to add the operations of the National Lottery to your existing portfolio of land-based gaming services. How does the National Lottery operation fit within the portfolio of the Group and what are your aspirations for taking over a national concession of this magnitude?

The IZI Group has been operating in the local land-based gaming industry for 20 years, having grown from strength to strength to become one of the most established and reputable operators in the industry.

In the past 10 years through the operation of the Dragonara Casino and the establishment of IZIBET as a gaming brand synonymous to sports betting we have established ourselves as a market leader in all those business verticals that we operate in. Our journey towards becoming the National Lottery concessionaire for the next 10 years started over 2 years ago, through the setting up of a working group that devised the overall strategy for the new National Lottery of Malta. The strategy included amongst others thorough market research, engagement of world-class strategic partners (especially in the area of product delivery and technology), raising of finance and granularly detailed business planning.

The result of our preparatory efforts led to National Lottery plc being declared the ‘Preferred Proponent’ in the competitive RFP process and the signing of the concession agreement with the Government of Malta. The operation of the National Lottery elevates the overall positioning of the Group, creates several synergies amongst various functions within the Group and opens timely opportunities for international growth. It also enables the Group to pursue its overall mission to seek growth opportunities through the relentless investment in technology. Our aspirations are to grow the business of the National Lottery such that Malta as a lottery market can reach European benchmarks.

