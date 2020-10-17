Jacinda Ardern set to strengthen hold as New Zealand votes

Reading Time: < 1 minute
New Zealanders went to the polls on Saturday in a general election that could see Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern strengthen her left-of-centre hold on government or a challenge from conservatives led by Judith Collins.
Labour Party leader Ardern, 40, and National Party chief Collins, 61, are the faces of the election to form the country’s 53rd parliament, a pandemic-focused referendum on Ardern’s three-year term.
Doors to the polling booths opened at 9 a.m. (2000 GMT on Friday), though a record number of voters had already cast their ballots in advance.
Restrictions are in place on what news media can report about the race until polls close at 7 p.m. (0600 GMT), after which the Electoral Commission is expected to begin releasing preliminary results.
The election was delayed by a month after new COVID-19 infections in Auckland, that led to a second lockdown in the country’s largest city.
17th October 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo shot back at Italy's sports minister on Friday by denying that he broke the coronavirus protocol adopted for the country's football after returning from international duty while positive for the disease.
On Thursday Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora said that Portugal captain Ronaldo had broken protocol after he left isolation with his club Juventus to join up with his nat...
17th October 2020
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy claimed on Friday his "innocence is again violated" after new charges were issued against him as part of an investigation into the alleged illegal campaign financing from Libya of his successful 2007 presidential bid.
Sarkozy was charged with conspiracy earlier this week, the National Financial Prosecutor's Office confirmed to AFP. The latest indictment ...
17th October 2020
17th October 2020
New COVID infections in Italy topped 10,000 Friday, with 10,010 fresh cases cording to the health ministry, a new record. The number of swabs was 150,377. New deaths in the last 24 hours were down to 55, from 83 Thursday. The infection curve has become steeper in the last few days.
Infections topped 8,000 Thursday, 7,300 on Wednesday, and almost 6,000 Tuesday - all records eclipsing the highes...
17th October 2020
Tens of thousands of Thai protesters cheered and chanted into the night in central Bangkok on Thursday in a show of mass defiance to a ban on demonstrations designed to end more than three months of anti-government action.
As they dispersed at 10 p.m. (1500 GMT), protesters pledged to return to the same place every day.
Growing demonstrations have targeted King Maha Vajiralongkorn as ...
17th October 2020
Belgium announced the tightening of its measures in an attempt to stop the rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths in the country.
People will only be allowed to have one close contact, outside their own household.
Households can also invite up to 4 guests, always the same ones, changing every two weeks. For these guests, the distance rules have to be respected.
T...
17th October 2020
U.S. President Donald Trump sought to boost his standing in the battleground state of Florida on Friday by reaching out to seniors, while rival Joe Biden blasted Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic on a tour of the swing state of Michigan.
The two men are focusing their campaigns on the closely-fought states that are expected to determine the winner of the Nov. 3 election. After spend...
17th October 2020
Morning Briefing
New measures to slow down spread of Covid
The wearing of masks will be made mandatory outdoors and bars and clubs will be ordered to shut by 11pm in a new wave of measures intended to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
These were announced in a press conference headed by PM Robert Abela yesterday evening. Abela said that Malta is at a critical moment in terms of controlli...
17th October 2020
Mexico's former defense minister Salvador Cienfuegos used his power in office to protect a faction of the Beltran-Leyva cartel, directing operations against rival gangs and even finding maritime transport to ship drugs, U.S. prosecutors said on Friday.
Cienfuegos, arrested at Los Angeles airport on Thursday, took bribes in return for protection that included warning cartel members about U.S. i...
17th October 2020
Armenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo blamed Turkey for inflaming the situation by arming the Azeris.
The worst outbreak of violence in the South Caucasus since Armenia and Azerbaijan went to war over the enclave in the 1990s, the fighting risks cr...
