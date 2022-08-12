Jacinda Ardern under pressure as approval rating slumps to record low

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The approval rating for Jacinda Ardern’s government has plunged to its lowest level since her election victory, as New Zealand’s economy struggles to recover from her harsh pandemic restrictions.

Amid rising inflation and a bleak economic outlook, Ms Ardern – who became the world’s youngest female head of government at the age of 37 – could lose power to a coalition of the centre-Right National party and the Right-wing ACT at the next election, the latest opinion polls have shown.

ACT, which is an acronym of Association of Consumers and Taxpayers, is soaring in popularity – with support leaping from four to 11 per cent.

ACT and National could win enough seats between them to form a coalition government at next year’s election, according to the 1News-Kantar poll.

Despite a drop in support, the National party still remains ahead of Ms Ardern’s Labour by 37 to 33 per cent.

However, Ms Ardern continues to enjoy a solid lead as the preferred prime minister, with 30 per cent backing.

In contrast, National’s Christopher Luxon fell to 22 per cent in the poll.

Read more via The Telegraph