Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party on track for landslide victory in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Labour Party was on track for a landslide victory in New Zealand’s general election on Saturday, and could possibly form the first single-party government in decades.

Labour had 50.5% of the votes, ahead of the opposition National Party of Judith Collins at 25.8%, the Electoral Commission said, with 30% of ballots counted in the election that was largely a referendum on Ardern’s aggressive handling of COVID-19.

Of Ardern’s current coalition partners, the nationalist New Zealand First Party had 2.3% and the Green Party 8.2%.

Labour is on track to win 66 of the 120 seats in the country’s unicameral parliament, the highest by any party since New Zealand adopted a proportional voting system in 1996.

If Labour wins more than half the seats, Ardern could form the first single-party government under the current system.

If she falls short, she is expected to continue to rely on the minor Greens while jettisoning New Zealand First.

“This is a historic shift,” political commentator Bryce Edwards of Victoria University in Wellington said, describing the vote as one of the biggest swings in New Zealand’s electoral history in 80 years.

