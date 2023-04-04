Jailed WSJ reporter in Russia files appeal as U.S. pushes for his release

Reading Time: < 1 minute

American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was arrested and charged with espionage in Russia last week, has appealed against his pre-trial detention through his lawyers, as Washington said it was “pushing hard” to secure his release.

A Moscow court last Thursday remanded the Wall Street Journal reporter in pre-trial detention until May 29 on charges that carry a prison term of up to 20 years.

Gershkovich’s defence team has appealed the ruling that he be held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison pending trial.

The Wall Street Journal has “vehemently denied” the charges against Gershkovich, labelled them a “vicious affront to a free press” and called for his immediate release.

The Kremlin said last week, without providing evidence, that Gershkovich was “caught red-handed”.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday the U.S. “will do everything we can to get Evan home” and said Washington had been “pushing hard since the moment we found out the reporter was detained.”

Kirby did not comment on whether or when the United States would make the determination that Gershkovich was wrongfully detained.

via Reuters

