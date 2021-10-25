James Michael Tyler, who starred as Gunther in Friends, dies aged 59

Reading Time: < 1 minute

US actor James Michael Tyler, who most famously starred as Gunther in the TV sitcom Friends, has died aged 59.

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

“Tyler passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles on Sunday morning,” a statement from his manager said.

“If you met him once you made a friend for life,” it added. “[He] is survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno, the love of his life.”

Tyler was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer in 2018 which later spread to his bones.

“Wanting to help as many people as possible, he bravely shared his story and became a campaigner for those with a prostate to get a… blood test as early as 40-years-old,” his manager said.

While he did not command the same amount of screen time as the six main Friends characters, Gunther was and remains a popular figure among fans.

Gunther worked as a waiter and manager in the show’s coffee house, Central Perk.

He had a crush on Jennifer Aniston’s character Rachel throughout the series, who also worked there as a waitress in the show’s early seasons.

