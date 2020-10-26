Jamie Vardy secures win for Leicester at Arsenal

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Leicester claimed their first away win over Arsenal in any competition since 1973 courtesy of a headed goal by evergreen striker Jamie Vardy ten minutes from time. The England striker had been introduced on the field only 20 minutes before has he was still recovering from an injury.

The Gunners missed a host of chances in the opening 45 minutes, when ten shots on goal and six corners failed to yield any dividends. The London side’s best opportunities were created from the flank by Keiran Tierney, but crosses to both Aubameyang and Lacazette were wasted in front of goal.

The game could have taken a different path when Arsenal thought they had taken the lead after just five minutes when a Lacazette header was ruled out as the assistant referee raised the flag againt Swiss Granit Xhaka, at fault for covering Kasper Schmeicel’s view. The decision was then confirmed by VAR.

This win shoots up Leicester to fourth, just one point behind pace-setters Everton and Liverpool while Arsenal remain in mid-table tenth.

