Janet Richard to compete at Athletics World Championships

Janet Richard heads off to Budapest this weekend where she will compete at the World Championships in her speciality, the 400m. Richard has been performing consistently at her finest as one of the best athletes to represent Malta in recent years.

Earlier this summer, Richard finished second in her 400m at the European Team Championships in Silesia, setting a new national record in the process.

Infact, the GSSE gold medallist completed the one-lap race in a strong time of 52.37 seconds to lower her own previous national standard of 53.49 she had set in last year’s Euro Championships in Munich, by almost a second. The event took place in Chorzow, on 20th June. For Richard, this will be her second World Championships after her first experience in Doha, Qatar, back in 2019.

Her qualifying heat is scheduled for Sunday. She is accompanied by Coach Rebecca’ Sare.

In parallel with this event, the World Athletics Congress will also be held in the Hungarian capital, with Athletics Malta being represented by its President, Aldrin Cassar, and its Treasurer, Darren Micallef.

