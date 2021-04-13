Japan denies considering vaccine priority for Olympic athletes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan said on Thursday it was not currently looking to prioritise COVID-19 vaccines for Olympic athletes, dismissing a media report that sparked a social media outcry since the country’s inoculations are trailing other major economies.

Only a million people have received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine since February, out of Japan’s population of 126 million, and the more vulnerable elderly do not even start getting their shots until next week.

New infections have spiked ahead of the Olympics, which are set to start in July. Tokyo saw 545 new cases on Thursday and its governor said she would ask the central government to impose emergency measures in the capital region.

A Kyodo news agency report, citing government officials, said Japan has begun looking into the possibility of ensuring its Olympic and Paralympic athletes are all vaccinated by the end of June.

“Give it to my mother first,” one Twitter user wrote, adding: “Athletes are all young and healthy.”

While the government has said it will push ahead with the Olympics as planned from July 23, a vast majority of Japanese want the Games to be cancelled or postponed again.

via Reuters

