Japan determined to host Tokyo Olympics in 2021

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to tell the United Nations General Assembly on Friday that Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 after the games were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, a speech draft showed.

The Games were originally scheduled for this summer, but were put off for a year in March by the International Olympic Committee and the Japanese government.

“In the summer of next year, Japan is determined to host the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games as proof that humanity has defeated the pandemic,” Suga will say in a recorded message, according to the draft made available by the Foreign Ministry.

“I will continue to spare no effort in order to welcome you to Games that are safe and secure,” Saga will say as he makes his debut at the United Nations as a new Japanese leader.

